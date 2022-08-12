MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was caught trying to set fire to a home. Raul Sanchez, 37, has been charged with Arson and Evading Arrest.

According to court documents, on August 10, while on patrol, a Midland Police officer noticed a fire in the front yard of a home. The officer parked and approached a man standing in the garage- when he tried to question the man, he reportedly walked through a doorway leading to the back yard and then ran into an alley. The officer followed the man, but eventually lost sight of him. A K-9 was then brought in but was unable to locate the unknown man.

Officers then returned to the scene to question the homeowner who stated he thought the man was probably his estranged wife’s uncle, identified as Sanchez. He reportedly said Sanchez was trying to harm him because he was in the middle of divorcing his niece.

Investigators said Sanchez moved multiple items from inside the garage, including a wooden pallet, and leaned them against the home and then set the items on fire before running away.

Sanchez was arrested on a warrant on August 11. He remained jailed as of Friday afternoon on a combined bond of $5,500.