ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Rick Earl Lewis, 30, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person, a third-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, on May 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 300 block of Murphy Street to investigate after someone called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun. At the scene, officers met with a pregnant woman who said she and her boyfriend, identified as Lewis, had been arguing when he grabbed her by the arm and threw her to the ground inside their home. Officers said the victim had visible signs of the assault.

When questioned about Lewis’ weapon, the woman said Lewis did have a gun, but didn’t threaten her with the gun during the fight.

Lewis was later found walking along the road and was questioned about the incident. He admitted to the argument, but denied assaulting his girlfriend of four months. Lewis was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond had not yet been set. According to jail records, Lewis has been arrested multiple times since 2010 on charges such as evading arrest, engaging in deadly conduct, assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and child negligence.