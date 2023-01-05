ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Eve on a warrant after he was accused of threatening a woman and her children with a firearm in mid-December. Dustin Mora Rodriguez, 25, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangering a Child, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and two counts of Possession.

According to court documents, on December 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Redcliff Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with an injured victim who said she and her children had been attacked and threatened by her boyfriend, identified as Rodriguez.

The victim stated she and Rodriguez began arguing after a family Christmas party in Andrews because he’d become intoxicated. She said on the ride home from Andrews, Rodriguez stated several times, “I should kill you”. At home, the victim stated Rodriguez became even angrier and began gathering some of his belongings, including a rifle and two pistols, and said he was going to leave.

Before leaving the home though, things escalated when Rodriguez allegedly pushed the victim to the ground while she was trying to unbuckle their baby from a stroller. This caused the stroller to fall over, and the child, who was only partially secured, was left dangling by the arm, the victim stated.

While on the ground, the victim stated Rodriguez stood over her and began choking her with both hands. The assault reportedly continued when Rodriguez stood up, grabbed a pistol, and pointed it at the victim’s head and stated again that he should kill her. He then allegedly turned the gun on their three children and threatened to kill them as well, the victim said.

Rodriguez left the scene before investigators arrived but was arrested on a warrant on December 31. He was released from custody earlier this week on a combined bond of $202,500.