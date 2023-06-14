ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Michigan man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly created a disturbance at a local hotel. Anthony Alan Ackler, 28, has been charged with Terroristic Threat and Indecent Exposure.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:55 p.m. on June 11, officers were called to Holiday Inn Express and Suites, located at 1800 S Highway 385, to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said that a man was threatening to “blow up” the hotel and shoot an employee. At the scene, officers found a man, later identified as Ackler, yelling at an employee through the glass front door. Ackler was detained pending an investigation.

In an interview with employees, officers learned that Ackler became angry when he was denied access to the hotel. An employee said she had to lock the front door to prevent Ackler from entering, and when she did, Ackler allegedly threatened to shoot her, and set fire to the hotel, in order to “blow the place up”. Ackler then reportedly banged his head and fists against the glass door and then exposed his genitals and began making lewd gestures at the female employee.

Ackler was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $3,000 bond.