ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is back behind bars after failing to appear in court to face assault charges. 34-year-old Octavio Ray Navarrette was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in March.

According to an affidavit, on March 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1400 block of N Tom Green to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said her axe wielding neighbor, identified as Navarrette, had approached her while she was sitting on her porch. Navarrette reportedly threatened to kill the woman before swinging the axe and striking a fence.

Officers met with friends of Navarrette who stated he had been drinking prior to the incident and said he gets “aggressive” when he drinks. Navarrette left the area following the altercation and was later found and arrested.

He was released from jail on March 17 on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 21 for a pretrial hearing- Judge James Rush issued a warrant for his arrest when he didn’t show up to court. Navarrette was taken into custody on August 1; his bond has now been set at $40,000.