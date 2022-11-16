ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend amid an argument about his drug use. Tyler Arredondo, 25, has been charged with Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an affidavit, on November 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment on Grandview Avenue after a woman called 911 and said she’d been assaulted by her boyfriend. The woman told dispatchers that her boyfriend was armed and was showing signs of suicidal ideations.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they spoke with the victim who said she had been arguing with her boyfriend, identified as Arredondo, about his use of methamphetamine when he pulled her hair and grabbed her by the arm, leaving behind a large bruise. The woman said Arredondo, a convicted felon, was still inside the apartment with two guns.

Officers then approached Arredondo and asked him if he was armed. He admitted to investigators that he had two guns inside a safe that had been given to him by a family member. When officers searched the safe, they also found methamphetamine and THC wax.

Arredondo was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $27,500.