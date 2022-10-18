ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly threatened a family with a gun after a child knocked on a window while playing outside. Logan Perry, 28, has been charged with six counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on October 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Graham Avenue to investigate a call about a suspect with a gun. At the scene, officers met with a family that said they had been threatened by a man later identified as Perry.

Investigators met with Perry who said he heard someone bang on a window of his home; he said he looked outside and noticed some kids playing and assumed one of the kids had knocked on his window. Perry said the family then approached him, so he grabbed his gun, but claimed he never threatened anyone with the firearm.

However, the father of a 12-year-old boy told a very different story. According to the father, Perry chased his son and said he was going to hit him and the two friends he was playing with. The father said he then approached Perry’s home to see what was going on- that’s when someone else in the home said that Perry was angry and wanted to fight with whoever had knocked on his window. The victim said that Perry then came outside with the gun, chased him, and stated he was going to shoot everyone outside.

Perry’s wife admitted she saw her husband threaten the neighbors and said she tried to calm him down, to no avail.

Perry was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $120,000 bond.