ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of mail theft.

According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below stole an Amazon package off the front porch of an Odessa home. If you recognize the suspect or his truck, please call Cpl. Beatty at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 and reference case number 22-9000051. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.