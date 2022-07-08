MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he broke into a home earlier this week. 74-year-old Benny Murrell has been charged with Burglary and two counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to court documents, on July 6, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Weatherford Street after two victims called 911 and said an unknown man had stolen money from their home. They said they had seen the man exiting their home carrying a small safe and when they checked their rooms, the found he had stolen $600 in cash as well as a two-liter Coke bottle full of coins.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as Murrell, in an alleyway close to the home. Murrell denied taking the money and said he knows one of the tenants of the home and that she periodically gives him food and water.

Investigators then spoke with the tenant, who said she’d seen Murrell near the back porch but didn’t know he had entered the home. She also denied knowing him, but did say she had given him fruit and water to help him cool off when he stopped by the home and asked if he could water the plants.

Next, police spoke with the victims who stated after they discovered their money had been stolen, they confronted Murrell in the alley and that he threatened them with an aluminum bat he was carrying. The pair said they ran when threatened and then called 911.

Murrell was found with the black safe and investigators returned the stolen money to the victims. Murrell was then arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $45,000.