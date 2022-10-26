MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after he allegedly broke into a business and stole a four-wheeler. Edward Rodriguez, Jr., 34, has been charged with Theft of Property, Burglary of a Building, and Evading Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on October 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a shop where a victim said his four-wheeler had been stolen from his business. The victim stated he had seen the vehicle on October 20 before closing; when he returned to work, he noticed a door to the shop was open, the lock was broken, and the vehicle was gone. The man said he hired Rodriguez on October 17, and that after the theft, someone stated they saw the new-hire on the missing four-wheeler.

Investigators then tried to find Rodriguez and stated when he saw investigators approaching, he ran. Rodriguez was later caught in a nearby field and was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $40,000.