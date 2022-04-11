MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around noon on March 21, the man pictured below entered Best Buy, went to the video doorbell section, and stole two Nest Cameras. He hid the cameras in his jacket and left the store in a blue Dodge Charger.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220404015. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.