ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking.

According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and told officers that her ex-husband, identified as Martinez, had followed her from her place of employment. The woman said she’d separated from Martinez a year ago and had ceased communicating with him when she moved from Florida to Odessa because of threats he’d made in the past.

The victim said she noticed Martinez following her in a white truck and claimed he continued following her even though she made various detours and had not traveled along her normal route after leaving work. Because she did not want Martinez to know where she lived, she decided to drive to the police station to file a complaint, the affidavit stated.

Officers found Martinez nearby and conducted a traffic stop. Martinez told investigators he’d just taken a drug test for a trucking company in Midland and that it was a “coincidence” that he and his ex-wife had been traveling on the same roads.

Investigators said the victim also filed a report in September after claiming that Martinez had made threats and had a handgun. She also provided information about a case out of Florida where Martinez was also accused of following her after leaving work.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday morning.