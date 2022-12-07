MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex’s apartment and threatened to kidnap their child. Jordan Galindo, 27, has been charged with Stalking, Burglary, and Interfering with a 911 Call.

According to an affidavit, on December 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment home on N Fairgrounds Road to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911. The victim told an emergency dispatch operator that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Galindo, had broken into her apartment, was holding her down, and was threatening to kidnap their one-year-old daughter.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim, baby, and Galindo inside. Investigators said Galindo was “sweating profusely” and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. The victim said she also thought Galindo was under the influence because he was “talking nonsense” as he’d done during previous episodes of drug use.

In an interview with investigators, the victim said Galindo had entered her apartment through an unlocked door saying he loved her and was “trying to save her”. She said Galindo then forced his way into the room and grabbed their daughter, who he had not seen in months, and tried to walk out the front door.

The victim said she was able to get the child away from Galindo and tried to call 911 for help but was unable to complete the call because Galindo reportedly took her phone. She then tried to use Alexa to make the call but said Galindo unplugged the device.

She said Galindo then hugged her tightly, pushed her away from the front door, and began begging her not to leave. The victim said she asked Galindo multiple times to leave her home but he refused.

The incident was not the first time the victim had reported unwanted behavior to the police. She told investigators Galindo began stalking her about two weeks prior and had, at one point, kicked in the door to her apartment an assaulted her. She said she’d separated from Galindo in August and, since then, had to change her number because of numerous unwanted texts and calls. She even said she moved from her apartment for a short time because she was afraid.

Galindo was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Jail records show that on December 6, Galindo was also charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; court records have not yet been made available concerning that charge. Galindo is being held on bonds totaling more than $30,000.