ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his brother during an argument early Sunday morning. Mathew Bean, 18, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on June 26 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pecos Street. At the scene, they found a victim who had been stabbed in the hand and arm. Officers said the victim needed medical attention to close the wounds and stop the bleeding.

Officers spoke with the victim who said his brother, identified as Bean, stabbed him during a verbal argument about “family issues”. The victim said Bean tried to stab him several more times, but he was able to escape to a bedroom where he then called for help.

Bean was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $25,000.