MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly sexually assaulted a young family member for years. Mark Vela, 28, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under Age 14.

According to court records, a detective with the Midland Police Department began investigating after a 10-year-old girl made an outcry of abuse. The child was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center where she told a forensic interviewer that the sexual abuse had been happening continuously since she was six. The girl went into explicit detail about the things allegedly done to her and the things she was allegedly forced to do, including items that were used on her in the process.

Investigators said they tried numerous times to contact Vela about the allegations but were unable to speak with him. On February 23, detectives obtained a warrant for Vela’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on February 28. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $300,000.