ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said a young family member made an outcry of abuse. Weldon Needham, 38, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under the Age of 14, a first-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on June 20, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded after a woman called 911 and said her eight-year-old daughter had made an outcry involving an older relative. As part of the investigation, the child was taken to Harmony Home for a forensic interview; in that interview she said Needham had touched her multiple times and that the assault “hurt”. A Sexual Assault Nurse Exam indicated the girl had signs of trauma from penetration that were consistent with her claims.

Investigators requested a warrant and Needham was taken into custody on June 29. He’s since been released on a $100,000 bond.