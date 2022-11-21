ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested Saturday after his common law wife said she allegedly caught him having sex with her 12-year-old sister. Marco Alfonso De Santiago-Guajardo, 20, has been charged with Assault and Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to an affidavit, on November 19, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 9000 block of W 18th Street to investigate an outcry of child sexual assault. At the scene, investigators met with a woman who said she awoke to find her husband, identified as Santiago-Guajardo, having sex with the 12-year-old in their shared bed. The woman said when she intervened, Santiago-Guajardo assaulted her.

The girl was then taken to Medical Center Hospital where a SANE examination reportedly revealed “minor trauma” consistent with sexual intercourse. The child was then interviewed at Harmony Home where she admitted her brother-in-law knew she was a minor but insisted the sex was consensual.

Santiago-Guajardo was arrested and taken to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office where he remained as of Monday afternoon on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold.