ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in January of 2021 is back behind bars. 33-year-old Manuel Olivas was indicted on one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault in February of last year.

According to court documents, in June, the Ector County pretrial services office told Judge Justin Low that Olivas had failed to show up to get his GPS monitor and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Olivas was taken into custody on September 1- he remained at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on a $60,000 bond.