ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly ran over his girlfriend and seriously injured her legs. James Ryan Castillo, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:30 a.m. on August 6, officers were called to the 900 block of W 30th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, they found a 22-year-old woman sitting in the middle of the roadway screaming for help. Investigators said the woman had tire marks, road rash, and other injuries to both of her legs from the middle of her upper thigh to her feet.

The victim told investigators that she arrived home that evening and began verbally arguing with her boyfriend, identified as Castillo, and said things escalated when her boyfriend tried to leave their shared home. The woman said she approached Castillo as he sat behind the wheel of his vehicle and tried to convince him to come back inside; that’s when Castillo reportedly hit the woman with his vehicle and drove away. Investigators said he returned to the scene briefly to check on the victim but left again because the victim was “angry”. Officers said he never tried to call emergency services for medical help.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $20,000 bond.