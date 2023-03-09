ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly robbed a woman using a fake knife he’d made from a clothes hanger. Luther Davenport, 62, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Tampering with Evidence.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on March 8, officers were dispatched to the area of E 10th Street and Adams Avenue after a woman called 911 and said her Louie Vuitton purse had been stolen at knifepoint. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description near a pharmacy and detained him. During a search, investigators found Davenport with a piece of metal, a clothes hanger, bent to resemble a knife. However, officers did not find the stolen purse.

Witnesses later told investigators that they were sitting in the pharmacy parking lot when Davenport approached their vehicle and kicked something underneath. There, officers found the stolen handbag.

In an interview with the victim, investigators learned that Davenport approached the woman outside a bar on Adams Street and brandished what she thought was a knife. The woman said the action caused her to fall and hurt her knees; she reported that she believed Davenport would have followed through with his threat to stab her had she not fallen.

Davenport was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $68,000.