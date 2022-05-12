MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he assaulted a mom and put a baby in danger. Zhakhai Gatewood, 24, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Child Endangerment.

According to an arrest affidavit, on May 7, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to an apartment building on Andrews Highway to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, police met with a woman with visible injuries to her neck. The woman said she had been in a verbal argument with Gatewood when things escalated.

She said Gatewood pointed his finger in her face and she felt afraid. She said she told Gatewood she was going to call the police and that he became angrier and pushed her over her baby’s carriage. The woman said she was holding her baby when she fell. Gatewood then reportedly “headbutted” the victim several times before walking away.

Police later found Gatewood walking around the apartment complex and arrested him. He was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.