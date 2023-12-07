ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly punched a police officer in the face. Ryell Pride has been charged with Public Intoxication, Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Transport.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 9:00 p.m. on November 30, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Wabash Avenue after Pride called 911 and said he had information about a murder and needed police. A dispatch operator told officers that Pride was running when he made the call and sounded out of breath.

When officers arrived in the area, neighbors told them that Pride ran outside as they drove by and began chasing their vehicles. However, Pride was not immediately found in the area.

Pride’s family then spoke with investigators and said they believed he was high on a substance other than alcohol when he caused a disturbance in their home and ran away. Shortly after speaking with the family, officers found Pride barefoot in the road near Electric Street and Wabash Avenue. According to investigators, Pride sowed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, “droopy” eyes, and restricted pupils. Later, Pride reportedly admitted that he’d taken fentanyl and cocaine before running from his home.

While investigators were trying to talk to Pride, he reportedly punched one of the officers in the face, causing swelling to the officer’s face and jawline. Several officers then assisted in taking the suspect into custody and told him he was under arrest for punching an officer, to which Pride replied, “My bad.”

Pride was taken to Medical Center Hospital for medical clearance, and upon discharge, he reportedly told officers that he was not going to go to jail and that they would need to do what they had to do in order to arrest him. He reportedly resisted being handcuffed multiple times and officers had to use some force to take him into custody.

Once in handcuffs, Pride was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center without further incident. He’s since been released on a $45,000 bond.