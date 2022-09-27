ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a police officer. Mario Ramos, 29, has been charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Pronto Street to investigate a minor crash. At the scene, the officer found Ramos sitting in the back seat of a GMC Arcadia that was parked atop a mound of dirt. When the officer approached Ramos, he saw he was holding an alcoholic beverage in his hand.

Ramos reportedly exited the vehicle and approached the officer. The officer then asked Ramos to turn around, twice, but Ramos refused to comply. That is when Ramos reportedly rolled up his sleeves and charged at the officer- punching with clinched fists.

After a brief scuffle, Ramos was handcuffed and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $25,000 bond.