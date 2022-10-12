ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Brownfield man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s head during a public argument at an apartment late last week. Kenneth Paiva, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He was also arrested on warrants for violating a protective order and violating his parole.

According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way after someone called 911 and said that a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was waving a gun around and causing a disturbance. When police arrived on the scene, they said they heard a commotion in a public hallway of the building and when they rounded a corner, they saw a man, later identified as Paiva, grabbing a woman by her arm and holding a gun in his other hand.

After Paiva was detained, investigators spoke with the victim who identified Paiva as her boyfriend. She said Paiva pointed a gun at her head during an argument; she also alleged that he grabbed her by the throat- investigators said the woman had visible scratches and bruising on her neck as a result.

Paiva was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. While his bond has been set at a combined $60,000, jail records indicate he is also on a US Marshal hold.