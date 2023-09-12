ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Euless man was arrested last weekend on multiple warrants stemming from an incident in June where he was accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint. Tristan Anthony Ortiz, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Robbery, Deadly Conduct, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on June 3, officers were called to a gas station in the 8000 block of E Highway 191. At the scene, officers met with a 26-year-old woman who said she’d been assaulted, threatened, and kidnapped by her boyfriend, identified as Ortiz. The victim said earlier in the evening, Ortiz pushed her against the wall of her apartment and took her phone. In fear, the victim said she grabbed a gun that was hidden under a mattress for self-defense.

Things reportedly escalated when Ortiz “rushed” the victim and grabbed the handgun. The woman said Ortiz then hit her with the gun and said he was going to “kill her”. While doing so, investigators said Ortiz fired a single shot that exited a bedroom window and entered through the window of another apartment.

The victim said she escaped the apartment but when she later returned, Ortiz was still there and, using the gun he’d allegedly stolen from her, forced her into a vehicle and demanded she drive him to Dallas. While getting gas for the trip, the victim was able to get away and Ortiz was no longer at the scene when investigators arrived.

On September 9, Ortiz was taken into custody by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday morning. His bond has been set at a combined $415,000.