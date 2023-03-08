MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and then led them on a high-speed chase from Midland to Odessa. Carhis Bailey Hernandez, 23, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Evading Arrest.

According to a Midland Police Department report, on February 28, an officer saw the driver of a silver Chevrolet Silverado speeding on Big Spring Street. The officer said the driver, later identified as Hernandez, was driving aggressively and refused to pull over, triggering a pursuit.

Hernandez led officers around parts of Midland and then west on Highway 191, into Odessa. Officers said Hernandez reached speeds of 100 miles per hour during part of the chase that ended when he eventually pulled over near Pagewood Avenue in Odessa and ran from his vehicle. Hernandez was soon apprehended with the help of a K-9 officer and taken back to Midland for treatment at Midland Memorial Hospital.

While officers were tending to Hernandez at MMH, additional officers spoke with Hernandez’s passenger who said she’d driven to Midland from Odessa to see Hernandez when they began arguing. The woman said when she told Hernandez she wanted to leave and go home, he reportedly grabbed her keys and went to sit in her truck. Hernandez told the woman he was going to go home with her if she was leaving. The pair were still arguing when Hernandez saw police lights behind him and the woman said she asked Hernandez multiple times to stop as he continued to evade police, but he refused and said he’d been “set up”.

Hernandez was released from the hospital and booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $81,500.