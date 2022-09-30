MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind after he allegedly assaulted a police officer who was investigating a disturbance involving a missing girl. Jose Villanueva, 41, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, Interfering With Public Duties, and two counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Midland Police Department was called to a home on Belmont Street after a woman called 911 and reported that she had come to the home to find her a missing family member- when she approached the home, she said she, and her son, were approached by two men who were yelling at them and threatening violence. The woman also reported than an unknown “older man” was preventing her granddaughter from leaving.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he spoke with the grandmother who stated that her granddaughter was in the backyard of the home doing narcotics with “the man (who) does not let her leave”. The officer then approached the backyard to speak with the unknown man, later identified as Villanueva, and try and make sense of the situation. According to the officer, Villanueva had a knife in his waistband- as a precaution, the officer grabbed the knife and set it aside. He then asked Villanueva to step into the front yard because he was concerned about items in the backyard that could be used as a weapon, including the knife, if things escalated.

Villanueva reportedly ignored the officer’s commands and instead headed toward a shed. The officer stated Villanueva appeared to be agitated and the officer was uneasy about Villanueva’s behavior. Another officer soon arrived on the scene and the original responding officer was then able to check Villanueva for additional weapons. However, Villanueva reportedly continued to disregard orders and interrupted the pat-down.

According to the officer, during the pat-down process, Villanueva kicked the officer in the knee, which caused him to lose his grip in the suspect. That’s when Villanueva reportedly turned around and assumed a fighting stance. A scuffle between police and the suspect followed and Villanueva reportedly threw punches at the officers but was eventually taken into custody.

Officers were then able to complete their investigation into the disturbance that led to the original 911 call, but it is not clear if any other arrests were made. The affidavit stated that officers confirmed the girl had indeed been reported as missing, but the affidavit did not state if the girl was released to her grandmother’s care or not.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Villanueva was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Friday morning. His bond has been set at a combined $71,000.