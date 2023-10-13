ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 41-year-old Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his 67-year-old girlfriend. Perfecto Mendoza III has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:30 a.m. on October 9, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of N Tom Green Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a woman with obvious injuries, including a bleeding cut to her nose as well as a swollen and bruised lip.

The woman told investigators that she and Mendoza, her boyfriend of three years, were arguing and that he became angry when she asked him to leave her home. During an argument, the alleged victim said Mendoza pushed her, which caused her to fall face-forward down her front steps, which injured her face.

The woman requested a protective order against Mendoza, who was arrested and taken into custody. Mendoza remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday afternoon on a $15,000 bond.