ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week on drug charges after he was allegedly caught with about 100 fentanyl laced pills. Matthew Haney, 51, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

According to an affidavit, on November 11, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was dispatched to a parking lot on 42nd Street after someone called 911 and said that a man was masturbating in a white BMW. When the officer arrived on the scene, he found the vehicle in question, but no one was inside. The officer said he then noticed a white, crystal-like substance and a glass pipe inside the vehicle.

Soon, a man, later identified as Haney, approached the vehicle and was detained. During a probable cause search, the officer found a bag containing about 100 round blue pills known as fentanyl laced M-30s. He also found a pipe loaded with methamphetamine.

Haney was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $64,000 bond.