BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of human smuggling. Gary Lynn Huling is behind bars, charged with Human Smuggling. BCSO says additional charges are pending.

According to a Facebook post, last week, Huling was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance after he was found with methamphetamine during a stop at a border checkpoint in the county. While investigating that crime, border agents said they began to suspect Huling of smuggling as well. Huling was taken into custody, but later posted bond and was released.

On Tuesday night, border agents requested assistance with a stolen rental car vehicle just south of Marathon. Border agents said they were chasing the driver of the stolen vehicle because Huling refused to stop. The driver of that vehicle, later identified as Huling, crashed into a fence during the pursuit.

Huling and five other illegal migrants were taken into custody by border agents.