ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested in April after police said he threatened his former co-worker last year. Jacob Cooper, 32, has been charged with harassment.

According to an affidavit, in November of 2021, a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report she was being threatened by an employee who had been fired from Domino’s Pizza for threatening self harm. The woman said she’d received numerous text messages from her former co-worker, identified as Cooper, and that he had threatened violence toward her and the other employees. The woman said she asked Cooper to stop trying to contact her, but he continued, and, because of the threats, she was afraid for her safety.

A warrant was issued last year for Cooper’s arrest, he was later taken into custody in April 26. He was released on April 28 on a $1,000 bond.