ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according to court records. Officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to The Lift, a bar located on 7th Street, to investigate a fight between four men. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they heard multiple gunshots ring out.

“Distressed” witnesses pointed investigators to a white SUV in the parking lot where two people involved in the incident were sitting. Officers then asked the two suspects, one identified as Tarango, to exit the vehicle and get on the ground. Investigators said the men were not compliant, and officers had to use a taser to detain them both. Once both men were detained, investigators located a pistol inside the SUV, an affidavit stated.

Investigators said both men were highly intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol. Witnesses said Tarango and another suspect, who was later charged with Public Intoxication, were involved in a fight with two other people when they both exited the bar to grab a weapon.

A bar manager said Tarango re-entered the bar and pointed a gun in an employee’s face to gain entry. He then allegedly fired multiple rounds in all directions inside the bar and later in the parking lot “without regard for the patrons in the area”.

Tarango was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $265,000 bond. Tarango was indicted on October 17 and was re-arrested on October 21 following the Grand Jury decision; he was released that same day on a combined $750,000 bond.