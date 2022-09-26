ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he fired a gun at several victims outside a local motel last Friday night. Luis Antonio Menchaca, 28, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on September 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Sleep Inn and Suites at 3101 E Highway 80 to investigate after someone called 911 to report a subject with a gun. At the scene, investigators met with four men who said that an unknown man, later identified as Menchaca, had pointed a gun at them and fired two shots following a verbal altercation. The men said that the shooter had retreated inside the motel after the shooting.

In the lobby, officers met with Menchaca who stated he did not want to talk and advised police to take him to jail. Inside Menchaca’s room investigators found a handgun loaded with bullets that matched two shell casings found at the scene.

Menchaca was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $100,000.