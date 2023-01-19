MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly opened fire on a truck carrying four people he’d shared drinks with earlier in the night. Jose Martinez, 34, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on January 16, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the intersection of E Indiana Avenue and S Lincoln Street to investigate a shots fired complaint. At the scene, investigators found a Dodge Ram with four people inside and damage from a bullet on the right rear panel of the truck.

The victims inside the vehicle said they’d been at their friend’s home, identified as Martinez, when a verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight with Martinez throwing a punch. The group said the fight was quickly ended after others inside the home intervened; that’s when the four people decided to leave. As they were driving away, the victims said they heard a single gunshot- they later discovered the damage left behind by the bullet and called 911.

Officers then responded to Martinez’s home and asked him to come outside. Executing a search warrant, investigators said they recovered a 9mm gun and a box of ammunition. During his interaction with investigators, Martinez reportedly admitted to firing his weapon but claimed he did so in “self-defense”.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $250,000.