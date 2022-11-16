ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday evening after neighbors called 911 and said he allegedly dropped a baby amid a disagreement with the child’s mother. Michael Lefebvre, 30, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Resisting Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on November 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment on Oakwood Drive to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, investigators met with a neighbor who told them he heard an argument outside; when he looked out, he said he saw Lefebvre with a baby in his hands. The neighbor said Lefebvre then intentionally dropped the child from about “waist height” before closing the door.

Officers then met with a woman who said Lefebvre, her boyfriend, kicked her out of his apartment and dropped the baby on the ground as she was leaving. The woman said the child fell face first and began crying and holding his face after the fall. Investigators said the child had red marks and scratches to the right side of his face.

Investigators then met with Lefebvre who stated that he “placed” the child on the ground because he kicked his girlfriend out. “Not my kid and not my problem,” he reportedly said to the officers.

When investigators told Lefebvre he was under arrest, he allegedly began resisting and tried to pull away from the handcuffs. Officers then brought Lefebvre to the ground and said he refused to put his hands behind his back and grabbed on to an officer’s leg.

Eventually, Lefebvre was taken into custody and was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $9,000.