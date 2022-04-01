MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.

According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 block of Neely Avenue. At the scene, officers found the victim, and her husband, identified as Portillo. Officers said Portillo was uncooperative and tried to resist being placed in handcuffs.

Once Portillo was secured in a patrol vehicle, officers spoke with the victim who said she was sitting in her cousin’s vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex when Portillo came home from work and found her in the vehicle. She said he became angry, and a verbal argument turned into a physical one when Portillo pulled her from the car. The victim said she landed on the ground and injured her elbow in the scuffle. The officer stated in the affidavit there were visible injures to the woman’s arm.

The victim said she didn’t want to press charges, but she did want Portillo out of the house and asked for an Emergency Protective Order. She said Portillo’s behavior was an “on-going issue” and that he has been arrested before for assault.

The officer stated in the affidavit that Portillo was arrested because of “the likelihood of further family violence” that could occur without intervention. Portillo was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.