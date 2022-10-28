ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he was allegedly caught cashing fraudulent checks at a local check cashing business. Gabriel Alday, 29, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony.

According to court records, on October 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Kwik Kash on Andrews Highway to investigate after employees called 911 and said a man was trying to cash a check on an account that had been reported as inactive and invalid. At the scene, officers found the suspect, identified as Alday, outside the business; he was placed in handcuffs so the investigation could continue.

Employees told the officers that Alday was trying to cash a check in the amount of $722.00; the employees said Alday cashed $1,997 worth of checks drawn on the same account earlier in October and that the bank had returned those checks because of fraud, meaning the business was not reimbursed for the checks it had cashed. Alday reportedly admitted to investigators that he had used the fraudulent checks to get cash from the business.

Alday was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $4,000 bond.