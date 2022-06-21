MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into vehicles.

According to a Facebook post, on June 13 the man pictured below went into the parking lot of Main Stay Suites, located at 2500 S Lamesa Street, and checked for unlocked vehicles. He reportedly got into several work trucks and stole more than $2,000 worth of property.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220613043. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.