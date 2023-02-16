ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he assaulted the mother of his children. Nathan Reed, 25, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation (Assault).

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on February 11, officers were called to a home on N Hancock Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with the victim’s mother who said her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Reed, broke down their door after an argument in which the victim ran and locked herself inside the home to escape.

The victim told investigators that Reed forced his way into their home by breaking the door. After gaining entry into the home, the victim said Reed began punching her and then kicked her multiple times while she was on the ground.

Reed was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $40,000 bond.