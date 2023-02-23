ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 23-year-old man is in jail after investigators said he beat his girlfriend and then threatened her with a gun. Alex Morales has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on February 18, officers responded to the 6100 block of E Highway 80 to investigate after an armed man was reported in the area. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said she’d been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Morales. The woman said that Morales punched her in the face multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground. After she fell, the victim said Morales also kicked her several times.

The victim said Morales then grabbed a gun and pointed it at her head. He’s then accused of firing a single shot into the air before running from the scene. The suspect was later located in the area of Bainbridge Drive and Dennis; he was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $76,500.