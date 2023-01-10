ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife after an argument about drinking and driving. Natividad Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and Possession of Marijuana.

According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on E 5th Street to investigate an active disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with a crying and bleeding victim who said her husband, identified as Rodriguez, had arrived home after drinking; they began to argue because she was upset that he had driven her car while intoxicated and the argument escalated when he kicked her in the stomach.

The victim told investigators that the physical altercation then moved into the front yard where Rodriguez allegedly grabbed the victim and punched her in the face multiple times. He then reportedly “head-butted” his wife and bit her finger, drawing blood. The woman said it was not the first time she’d been assaulted by Rodriguez and investigators discovered OPD had arrested the suspect in November after he was accused of punching his wife and causing her lip to bleed.

Rodriguez, who left the home before officers arrived, was later found in the 1400 block of E 4th Street where he was reportedly caught with .25 ounces of marijuana- leading to the additional drug possession charge. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $10,500 bond.