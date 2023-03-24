ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPJE)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said a verbal disturbance allegedly escalated to a physical one. Joshua Enriquez, 18, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, a third-degree felony, and Injury to a Child, a state jail felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on March 22, officers were called to an apartment on De Morada Drive to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a 17-year-old girl who said she and her two-year-old daughter had been assaulted by Enriquez. The teen said she’d confronted Enriquez about the amount of time he’d been spending on video games and said the verbal argument escalated when she turned off the wireless internet.

The girl said that action allegedly caused Enriquez to “lose control”. He’s accused of punching the teen multiple times and choking her. During the fight, the teen said she picked up their little girl and Enriquez also hit the child in the face, which caused the girl to scream and hide under the bed, effectively ending the alleged assault.

Investigators said the teen had bruising and redness to her face and neck; the toddler also reportedly had redness to the side of her face. Enriquez was arrested two days later on a warrant and remained in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $14,000.