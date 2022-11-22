MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Aaron Duncan, 32, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.

According to an affidavit, on November 16, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate after someone called 911 and reported that a man and woman were involved in a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said she arrived home and began arguing with Duncan, the father of her soon-to-be-born child, because he said he wanted her to get out of his house.

The woman said she told him she wasn’t going to leave and that things escalated when he pushed her. The victim stated Duncan them punched her in the face, causing her swelling and bruising to her mouth. She said Duncan then slapped her and pulled her hair.

Duncan was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $70,000 bond.