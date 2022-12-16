ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend amid an argument. Jesus Laguna, 26, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.

According to an affidavit, on December 8, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on E 52nd Street after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said she was arguing with Laguna when he began throwing things around the apartment. The victim, who was reportedly four months pregnant with Laguna’s baby, said Laguna then grabbed her arms and tried to lift her up; she then dropped to the ground and said at that point, Laguna grabbed her leg and began dragging her across the apartment. Investigators said the victim had red marks, swelling, and bruises from the incident.

Laguna reportedly admitted to the altercation and was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $10,000 bond.