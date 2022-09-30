ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly got drunk and assaulted a police officer. Brett William Heinen has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working at the West Texas Fest event in downtown Odessa when he saw a man standing at a table swaying side to side and using the table for balance. The officer stated the man, later identified as Heinen, was intoxicated.

Heinen soon let go of the table and started to walk away from the event. The officer, concerned that Heinen was trying to leave without a sober person to accompany him, began trying to catch him; yelling “sir” to try and get his attention. The officer stated Heinen responded with incoherent words and picked up his pace.

The officer eventually ran up to Heinen and ordered him to stop; that’s when Heinen turned around and pulled a wine bottle out of the front pocket of his hoodie, yelled, and ran away again. Another officer soon joined in to try and catch Heinen.

According to the affidavit, just before being tackled, Heinen swung his arm back and threw the wine bottle at an approaching officer. He then reportedly wrapped his arms around the officer’s neck and then began kicking at the other officers who were trying to help. It took three officers to finally get Heinen in handcuffs.

Once in custody Heinen was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he had to be sedated in order for doctors to care for him. Heinen was released from MCH and was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on September 16 where he was later released on a combined $16,000 bond.