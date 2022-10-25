ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a hospital security guard. Samuel Trayon, 35, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, around 4:30 a.m. on October 20, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was called to Odessa Regional Medical Center after employees called 911 and reported that a man was refusing to leave the property and was kicking the door in an attempt to get inside. At the scene, the officer found a man, later identified as Trayon, outside the emergency room.

The officer said Trayon was shirtless and was swaying back and forth, trying to open a door- the officer asked Trayon to sit down so he could safely approach, but Trayon reportedly refused. The officer then had to deploy his taser three times to gain control of the suspect.

Once Trayon was in custody, the officer spoke with a hospital security guard who said that Trayon punched her in the nose.

Trayon was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $17,000.