ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her disabled roommate amid a disturbance. Justin Smethers, 27, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Assault of a Disabled Person.

According to an affidavit, on January 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on E 13th Street after a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend, identified as Smethers, was drunk and was being violent. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said she and Smethers were arguing when he tackled her to the ground and elbowed her in the face, causing injuries.

The woman’s roommate said he was in his room when he heard yelling and went to check on the victim because she’d been assaulted by Smethers in the past. The man said as he approached the couple, Smethers pushed him and took away his cane, a device he uses to stand and walk after being disabled by a stroke. This caused the man to fall over but he was caught by another roommate before hitting the ground.

Smethers left the scene before officers arrived but was later found in the 2700 block of E 31st Street and was taken into custody. He remained in jail as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $5,000 bond.