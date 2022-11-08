ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his 74-year-old father earlier this year. Cory Bryce Horrell, 29, has been charged with two counts of Injury to an Elderly Person.

According to an affidavit, on July 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a parking lot near 26th Street and San Andres after a man called 911 and said he’d been assaulted by his son. At the scene, investigators spoke with the victim who stated he’d called his son, identified as Horrell, to help with his vehicle after it had broken down. Horrell reportedly arrived at the parking lot with some fuel for the vehicle and demanded to be reimbursed for the cost of the gas; the victim said he handed his son $100, but his son demanded more money.

The man said when he told his son he didn’t have any more cash to give him, Horrell reached into the vehicle and began choking him. The assault ended when someone driving by saw the altercation and stopped to intervene. Investigators said the victim had bruises to his neck from the assault.

Then, on October 9, officers responded to the 1600 block of N Lincoln Avenue after the same victim said he’d been assaulted again. According to the victim, he was operating a forklift at a job site in the area when Horrell arrived and began demanding money. The victim, who reportedly had bleeding injuries on both sides of his face, said he gave his son all the money he had, eight dollars, and that Horrell pulled him off the forklift and demanded more.

Another worker, who was on the roof and witnessed the assault, said he climbed down the ladder and got between the two men to prevent any further assault. That witness said Horrell yelled, “you’re dead…” as he walked away from the scene.

Horrell was taken into custody on a warrant on November 11 and was released on a $20,000 bond.