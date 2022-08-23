ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his ex-girlfriend late last week. Michael Paris Boyd, 32, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on August 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building in the 4600 block of Oakwood after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate anyone involved in a disturbance.

A short time later, officers were called to a nearby convenience store after a victim arrived and said she needed help. Inside the store, investigators found a victim who said she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Boyd. The woman had visible injuries from the attack, including a bruised and swollen lip, a broken fingernail, and multiple cuts and scrapes from her head to her calves.

The woman said she’d broken up with Boyd the day before and that he arrived at her doorstep that night wanting to talk. She told Boyd she was unwilling to step outside to speak with him but said she would stand in the doorway of her apartment for the conversation. That is when Boyd reportedly grabbed her and pulled her away from the door and into a field about 50 yards away.

According to the victim, Boyd wrapped his arm around her neck and dragged her away- she said she nearly lost consciousness because she could not breathe. Once in the field, Boyd reportedly pushed the victim to the ground and hit her multiple times before she was able to escape.

Boyd was arrested on a warrant later that same day. He remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon on a $20,000 bond.