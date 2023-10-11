ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his estranged wife, and damaged her new boyfriend’s truck, with a metal pipe. Nicholas Ward has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on October 2, officers responded to the 7000 block of West Pile Ranch Road to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said a man armed with a baseball bat was being “physical”. At the scene, investigators spoke with a woman who said Ward, her estranged husband from whom she’d been separated for two years, had arrived at the home armed with a metal pipe. Investigators said Ward allegedly damaged the new boyfriend’s truck with the pipe before turning the weapon on his estranged wife.

The report states that the entire assault was captured on video from a nearby security camera and that officers observed Ward hitting his wife in the genitals and throwing her to the ground amid the assault. Ward ran from the scene before officers arrived, but investigators said he later called his estranged wife who confronted him about the assault. Investigators said Ward responded to that confrontation by saying, “You know what, I also headbutted you…and if I have to take that charge, I will…you deserved every bit of it.”

Ward was located and arrested on October 4 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $92,000.